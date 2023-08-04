Man Arrested on Several Charges Following Friday Morning Disturbance

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 4)–Lincoln Police arrested a man who somehow got into a home near 20th and Superior just after 2am Friday and threatened to kill another man’s roommates.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says 34-year-old Anthony Grandel was armed with a hammer and knife. Grandel then barricaded himself in a back bedroom, as officers arrived at the scene, which allowed other people in the home to escape. After about 20 minutes worth of phone calls to Grandel, he came out of the bedroom and was taken into custody. No serious injuries were reported.

Grandel was arrested or cited for several charges, including the following:

-2nd Degree Assault

-Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony

-Terroritic Threats

-False Imprisonment 1st Degree

-Burglary

-Possess Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person

-Resist Arrest