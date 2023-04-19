Man Arrested In Early Wednesday Morning Road Rage Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 19)–A road rage incident early Wednesday lands a 59-year-old man in jail.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says a 34-year-old woman was at 65th and Holdrege heading west when a black SUV, driven by 59-year-old Daryl Stokebrand, hit her from behind. The woman had slowed her vehicle down to about 10 mph as she approached 48th and Holdrege to allow the other vehicle to go around, however it began to push her vehicle.

Stokebrand then pulled around in front and got out, only to realize the woman was not who he thought she was. Stokebrand apparently offered to pay her for the damage before leaving.

Stokebrand was later arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted second degree assault.