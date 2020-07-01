Man Arrested For Threats During A Domestic Disturbance At South Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–A domestic disturbance Tuesday night at an apartment near 27th and Tierra Drive results in one arrest, where a loaded rifle was involved.
Lincoln Police say an argument ensued between a 49-year-old woman, who said she was arguing with her mother. Investigators say the argument upset 43-year-old Sean Parker, an ex-boyfriend of the 49-year-old woman. Parker apparently walked up to his ex-girlfriend, pointed a loaded .270 rifle at her and demanded her to leave the apartment.
Police contacted Parker, who had the rifle next to him, and took him to jail. He was arrested for use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault.