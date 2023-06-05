Man Arrested For Threatening People In The Haymarket with a Knife

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–Lincoln Police arrested a 33-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for allegedly threatening people with a knife in the Haymarket.

According to Captain Todd Kocian, officers tried to talk with Joseth Botts near 8th and “P” Streets, but he wouldn’t stop and took off on an electric bicycle. He ultimately fell from the bike near Canopy and “O” Street and threw something into a trash can, which later turned out to be a glass pipe with meth residue.

Botts was then taken into custody after a brief struggle. Botts was arrested for terroristic threats and three other offenses. The bike he was riding was reported stolen from earlier in the day at the Runza on West “O” Street.