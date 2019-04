A 57-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he allegedly threatened a man with a machete early Tuesday morning at Wagon Train Lake east of Hickman.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Spidell apparently was drunk when he walked up with the machete, grabbed the foot of a 20-year-old man and said he would it cut off. The man and a friend of his both ran off and called for help.

Spidell was arrested for use of a weapon to commit a felony.