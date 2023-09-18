Man Arrested For Third DWI, Felony Child Abuse

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 18)–A 38-year-old Lincoln man is facing a charge of felony child abuse and his third offense DWI, after he apparently drove drunk with a one-year-old child in the car late Saturday morning.

According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, someone called them about the man, later identified as Patrick Regan, passed out in a vehicle at 56th and Rokeby Road. After deputies arrived, witnesses saw Regan get out of the car, step out onto the roadway to start urinating.

Houchin says Regan smelled of alcohol, and deputies found a 1-year-old child in the backseat. The mother was contacted and came to pick up the child, who was uninjured, and Regan was taken to jail.

His blood alcohol content was tested at .259, which over three times the legal limit.