Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats in Attempted Robbery

Two BB guns, that were first believed to be handguns, were recovered in a reported robbery in the 1800 block of Knox early Tuesday morning.

Lincoln Police officer Luke Bonkiewicz says 21-year-old Marcus Cooper showed up to the victim’s apartment, demanding money she owed him for a TV.

“An argument ensued over the lack of payment, and the two males attempted to kick in the front door. Another resident comes to the front door and tells the men to leave, when the men produce – what looks to be – two handguns,” Officer Bonkiewicz told KFOR News.

Police later made contact with the men and found a black .44 Magnum-replica BB gun and a black HK-replica BB gun. Cooper was taken to jail. A 17-year-old who accompanied Cooper was referred to the Youth Attention Center.