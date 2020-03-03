Man Arrested For Panhandling, Indecent Exposure
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 3)–A 40-year-old man was caught panhandling with his pants down in downtown Lincoln late Monday morning.
Police arrested Nathan Hansen for indecent exposure after witnesses saw him panhandling with his pants around his ankles at 9th and “K” streets. According to police, witnesses saw the man holding a sign saying he was homeless and that “anything helps” while his pants were down.
A police captain contacted the man, later identified as Hansen, who resisted arrest and started a short struggle.
Hansen was eventually arrested and cited for indecent exposure and soliciting in the right of way.