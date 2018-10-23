Man Arrested for Otoe County Double-Fatality

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a 54-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Nebraska that fatally injured a woman and her teenage stepdaughter.

The two died Sunday night after a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided on U.S. Highway 75 near Nebraska City. Authorities identified the two as 32-year-old Rachel Curry and 15-year-old Chloe Curry. They lived in Auburn with Rachel Curry’s husband, 39-year-old Michael Curry, who was driving the pickup He was taken for treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.

Authorities say the SUV driver received a ride from the crash scene and was later found in Falls City . He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Court records don’t show he’s been formally charged.

The post Man Arrested for Otoe County Double-Fatality appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

