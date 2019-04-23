Man Arrested For Fleeing Traffic Stop, Police Find Weapon and Drugs

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 23)–Lincoln Police arrested a 31-year-old man for drug possession, after he got out of his car during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.  Police pulled over a car with a broken windshield, no license plates that had been blasting music at 15th and Garfield. 31-year-old Gregory Kelso got out of the car and said he didn’t do anything before he took off running. Police eventually caught Kelso, who apparently tried to ditch a 14-inch knife that was later found. Police say more than 2 grams of amphetamines and an open package of syringes were found in his car.

