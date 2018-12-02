Man Arrested for DUI After Driving “Like Ace Ventura,” Crashing Car

A 26-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars after driving drunk, running his vehicle off the road, and striking a tree early Saturday morning.

According to the report, the man was traveling on South Cotner Boulevard when his vehicle left the road, struck a curb, and hit a tree in a nearby home’s front yard. The vehicle finally stopped after hitting a retaining wall. In all, the crash totaled the man’s vehicle and caused around $500 in damage.

The report also says the man told officers he crashed his vehicle because the windshield wipers stopped working, and was “forced” to drive with his head out the window, “like Ace Ventura.” The man was taken into custody for DUI. LPD says his BAC was .137.