Man Arrested For DUI After Being Stopped for Driving Without a Tire

February 23, 2024 11:42AM CST
The front passenger side of a Ford Mustang without a tire, after deputies made a traffic stop on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 east of 84th and Highway 6. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office).
Hunter Tucker (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–A 22-year-old Omaha man was arrested Wednesday afternoon between Lincoln and Waverly, after he was seen driving without a front passenger tire near 84th and Highway 6.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said a deputy pulled over a Ford Mustang, driven by Hunter Tucker, then smelled alcohol. As deputies were trying to arrest Tucker, he ran off into a field before returning to his car, where a struggle happened and he was eventually arrested.

A picture taken from the front showing the missing tire from the passenger side of a Ford Mustang pulled over near 84th and Highway 6 on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Houchin said Tucker was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where his blood alcohol content tested at .222%. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. It’s unclear where Tucker lost the tire before the traffic stop.

