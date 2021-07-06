Man Arrested For Domestic Assault And A String of Other Charges
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–A 42-year-old Lincoln man is accused of committing several crimes and faces a string of charges, regarding domestic assault involving her 40-year-old ex-girlfriend.
According to Lincoln Police, investigators talked to a 40-year-old woman, who said Curtis Rollie assaulted her and held her captive for hours at her home, along with punching her in the face. The victim explained to police she convinced Rollie to later her leave the house with her children to watch fireworks. Once she left, called LPD.
LPD officers developed probable cause to arrest Rollie, and after securing consent from the victim to search her residence, they located Rollie in the basement. He refused officers’ commands to exit the basement. Rollie only complied with officers’ commands after they warned that they would send down a police service dog to apprehend him.
Officers also located two handguns in the residence believed to be involved in the incident: Bryco 9mm handgun reported stolen in November of 2020 in the 1400 block of E Street from a vehicle and a Heritage Arms Rough Rider .22 handgun reported stolen out of Chatanooga, TN.
Officers placed Rollie in custody and transported him to the jail, where they cited and lodged him for terroristic threats (F), use of a weapon to commit a felony, domestic assault, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, false imprisonment, and possession of stolen firearm.