Man Arrested for Breaking Into Ex-Roommate’s Home, Assault

Lincoln police arrested a 20-year-old Lincoln man after he broke into his ex-roommate’s home in the Highlands neighborhood, assaulted the 54-year-old, and demanded his car keys so he could leave town.

LPD says they found Andrew Williams hiding in a closet and arrested him for robbery, terroristic threats, and possession of a controlled substance.

The victim had visible injuries including a deep laceration to his lip.

