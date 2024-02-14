Man Arrested For Attempted Assault Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 14)–Lincoln Police arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old man with a knife late Monday afternoon near 1st and “P” Street.

Captain Todd Kocian says officers talked to Antonio Wooden and the victim, after witnesses reported Wooden showed a knife, tackled the victim, causing both to fall to the ground. Witnesses also reported that Wooden threatened the victim.

Wooden also had a small laceration on his hand and was arrested for attempted second-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.