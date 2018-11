Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old man, after he held his 47-year-old girlfriend in their home on Sunday.

Investigators say Demetrius Withers came home drunk, apparently upset over her allegedly cheating on him. Withers held the woman captive in their home near 65th and Garland for almost 12 hours.

When he fell asleep, the woman took off to get help at a nearby convenience store.

Police later showed up and took Withers to jail for strangulation, domestic assault and false imprisonment.