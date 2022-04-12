Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Roommate With a Knife
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–An argument between roommates on Monday leads to threats being made.
Lincoln Police say 37-year-old Matthew Stinson allegedly threatened his 51-year-old roommate with a knife before leaving their home in the 500 block of South 25th Street. Police showed up and later found Stinson walking, where he was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
A pocketknife was found on Stinson. No one was hurt.