Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A 32-year-old man is in jail, accused of breaking into a home and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Lincoln Police said on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called Sunday to a home near 40th and “A” Streets and when they showed up, a woman came running out, scared, as a man was chasing her. The suspect then ran away, after he saw police officers. The victim told investigators that her ex-boyfriend had been sending her threatening messages and showed up to her work earlier in the day.
Then at night, she heard a loud bang like someone trying to break in, so she called the police. Police say 32-year-old Allen Busby then got inside and physically and sexually assaulted her, while her child was asleep.
On Oct. 27, officers were able to track down Busby at Kawasaki Motors, and around 2 p.m. they arrested him for first-degree sexual assault, burglary, third-degree domestic assault, child abuse, and criminal trespassing.