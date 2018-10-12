Man Arrested For A String Of Auto Thefts

A man is in jail, after police said he stole several cars between western Iowa and Lincoln on Thursday.

Lincoln Police said 42-year-old Patrick Amburn first stole a jeep from Council Bluffs. That jeep was found Thursday night in Lincoln, near 27th and Woodsdale.

Police believe Amburn then stole a Dodge minivan from the area and took it to 92nd and Leighton, which is where they think he then stole a Chevy Lumina.

Police tried to stop Amburn in the stolen car but called off the pursuit. He was later found and arrested near 61st and Normal.

