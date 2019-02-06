Man Arrested Following Wednesday Morning Robbery

A 38-year-old Lincoln man is accused of threatening to shoot a bakery employee at 11th and “G” around 8am Wednesday, after ordering bread and wanted more.

Lincoln Police say Jesse Wade claimed he already paid for the bread, then tried to pay for it with what investigators describe it as “imaginary money.” While demanding the money back, witnesses say Wade claimed he had a gun and threatened to shoot if he didn’t get anymore bread.

After taking off with the bread, Wade was caught a short time later.

Police say Wade had a marijuana pipe with him, too. He was cited for that, but arrested for robbery.