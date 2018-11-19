Man Arrested Following Disturbance By Huntington Elementary School

Lincoln Police say a man is in custody, after he yelled at a woman then raised his hand with what looked like a gun, as she was walking to Huntington Elementary School near 46th and Adams around 8am Monday.

Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News, “No threats were made directly toward the school, but due to the proximity over a dozen officers responded and learned that he entered a nearby apartment complex.”

Police worked to find out who the man was and contact him, while other officers helped bring students into the school building to go to class. About a half-hour later, officers arrested 44-year-old Brian Elliott. He was arrested for disturbing the peace, plus he had broadcasts out for a previous disturbance and drug possession.

Officer Sands says investigators didn’t find a gun on Elliott. No one was hurt.

The lockout was soon lifted and Lincoln Public Schools sent the following statement to parents of Huntington students.

Huntington families:

at approximately 8:30 a.m. law enforcement advised that we go into lockout after a Huntington staff member had been threatened near the school. Lincoln police responded quickly to handle the situation, a suspect was arrested and is in custody and the lockout was lifted half an hour later. The person taken into custody had no gun. Students and staff inside the building were never in danger, and everyone handled the situation with poise.

The staff member was walking from the school parking lot to the school before school started , when the staff member reported a person on foot making angry threats and handling an object that appeared to be a gun. Since our students were already arriving, Lincoln Police immediately stationed officers around the school and near the door, and escorted children inside.

Police in pursuit reported the person in question was always isolated within a block from the school. When they took the person into custody, police reported there was no gun – rather, the suspect had apparently displayed a vaping device.

A lockout is used when there is a situation outside the building, and staff make sure all students are inside the building. Teaching and learning continues as normal. I was proud of the way our students followed directions and remained safe, respectful and responsible.

More information about the Lockout action and other Standard Response Protocol actions can be found on the LPS Security webpage by clicking on the SRP-LPS Edition graphic here.