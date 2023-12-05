Man Arrested Early Tuesday on Warrants, Possessing Stolen Property and Meth

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 5)–A 43-year-old Lincoln man was arrested early Tuesday morning, following an incident at a home near 50th and Adams.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called about a fight between two men and a woman in the front yard of a home. When officers showed up, a vehicle was seen driving down an alley and after seeing a cruiser, the vehicle stopped and driver, later identified as Brian Ising, got out and into a house.

Lt. Jon Armstrong tells KFOR News Ising was wanted on two active arrest warrants. Ising was found in the utility room of the home’s basement and claimed he was armed with a knife. He was eventually taken into custody, after officers used OC spray.

Once he was checked out at a Lincoln hospital, Ising was taken to jail where he was arrested for the two warrants, resisting arrest, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Police say a license plate on the vehicle Ising was driving was found to be stolen in Lincoln on November 18. Lt. Armstrong says officers also found a user amount of meth on Ising.