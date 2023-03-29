Man Arrested Again For Prowling Around Apartment Building

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 29)–Lincoln Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning for peeking into the window of a unit at an apartment building in the Havelock area.

Officers were called to the area of 60th and Ballard around 1:30am, where a neighbor reported seeing an unknown man, later identified as 64-year-old Joseph Reyna, peeking into the window of the apartment. The caller provided a description of Reyna to officers, who soon contacted him near the building.

Reyna was arrested and taken into custody for second-degree trespass.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says this is the ninth time Reyna was arrested for the same crime dating back to August 2021.