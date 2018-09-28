Lincoln Police arrested an intoxicated man for robbery, sexual assault and DUI after he tried to steal cigarettes from a convenience store.

It happened just before 10pm Thursday at the Kwik Shop near 1st and Cornhusker.

According to police, officers contacted the clerk, who said the suspect, 36-year-old Timothy Bowie, walked inside the store and went behind the counter to steal cigarettes. According to LPD, the clerk told Bowie to step back from the counter, and inappropriately grabbed the clerk over her clothing.

The clerk hit Bowie, who then pushed the clerk into a counter, grabbed the cigarettes and left, police said. An officer was in the area when the call came out, and contacted Bowie in a vehicle a few blocks away.

Bowie’s BAC was .234.

The post Man Arrested After Trying To Steal Cigarettes appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.