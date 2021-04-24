Man Arrested After NE Lincoln Road Rage Incident
Lincoln, NE (April 24, 2021) Lincoln Police arrested a man after a road rage incident Friday night. It started on Holdrege Street between 84th and 70th just before 11 P.M. According to LPD Sergeant Tyler Cooper a vehicle backed out of a driveway in front of the victim, so the victim honked at the other driver, swerved, and continued westbound.
The honk apparently irritated the other driver, who followed the victim to 56th and Holdrege, then words were exchanged and a gun was pulled when both stopped at 56th and Leighton.
Police were called, and 48 year old Terry Meisinger was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats.
