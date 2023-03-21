Man Arrested After Getting Inside a South Lincoln Home to Steal Food, Cigars

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 21)–A bizarre burglary case from late Monday night at a south Lincoln home.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was home and heard a door open to his house near 33rd and South, then the fridge door opened, thinking it was a family member. Police say the victim went to check and found 42-year-old Brent Abbink in the kitchen trying to hide. Abbink at the time had grabbed granola bars and cigars.

After being confronted and having the food and cigars taken away from him, Abbink left the home and was eventually found by officers.

He was arrested on burglary charges.