Man Arrested After Disturbance NE Lincoln Home on Monday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 20)–A disturbance early Monday morning at a home near 67th and Dudley, where four other people were inside when a 39-year-old man living there allegedly fired a handgun.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says all four people fled the house and a search warrant was later served by LPD’s SWAT Team. Russell Welch was not inside the house at the time, but officers found several boxes of ammo from various calibers along a living room wall that had damage consistent with a bullet strike.

Welch was later arrested during the day on Monday, when someone saw him walk out of an RV parked on the property. Sgt. Vollmer says it’s not clear yet on what led up to the incident.

No one was hurt.