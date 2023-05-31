Man Arrested After Disturbance Early Wednesday East of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 31)–Deputies arrested a man who caused a disturbance early Wednesday morning inside a house north of 148th and “O” Street, after he came home from drinking and had been assaulted Tuesday night at an unknown Lincoln home.

According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, Luke Russell was upset and started pounding on his roommate’s door challenging him to fight. Russell was armed with a knife and had damaged some of his roommate’s belongings, including a video game system and a 75-foot flat-screen TV. Meanwhile, the roommate called deputies and armed himself with a stungun.

Russell was found on the back porch after deputies arrived and the knife was recovered. Russell was arrested for terroristic threats and using a weapon to commit a felony, while he was cited for criminal mischief.