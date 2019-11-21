Man Arrested After Attempting to Drink Whiskey During Traffic Stop

LINCOLN (KFOR NEWS — 11/21/19) A 38 year old man was arrested late Tuesday night, and was charged with his fourth DUI. The man, 38 year-old Richard Kercheval, was pulled over near 10th and O after he was seen swerving across multiple lanes of traffic.
Once he was pulled over, the officer saw multiple signs of alcohol impairment from Kercheval, at which point he became hostile towards the officer. Kercheval refused to take a roadside sobriety test, and then pulled a bottle of Fireball Whiskey from his jacket and attempted to take a drink. A trooper came to assist the officer, and Kercheval was taken into custody. He is charged with DUI – 4th Offense, as well as driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and careless driving.