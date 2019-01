A Lincoln man was arrested Thursday evening after assaulting a man and officers.

Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News, the officer saw 32-year-old Benjamin Prichard punch another man near the F Street Rec Center just after 9 p.m. When the officer got involved, Prichard became violent and was transported to The Bridge.

While there, he bit a police officer’s leg and another officer’s wrist. Prichard was arrested for resisting arrest.