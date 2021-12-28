Man Acting Erratically Outside LPD Headquarters Found With Meth
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 28)–A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after police officers saw him standing on the upper balcony of LPD’s headquarters at 9th and “J” around 2am Tuesday, acting erratically.
Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the man wasn’t responding to questions asked by the officers and signs he was exhibiting indicated that he may have been under the influence of narcotics.
The man eventually gave the officers permission to search him, where they found a pipe with meth inside. Huy Nguyen was then arrested and put in jail for possession of a controlled substance.