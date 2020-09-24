Man Accused Of Stealing City-Owned Vehicle That Later Crashed Into A Bus
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 24)–Lincoln Police arrested a 24-year-old man for DUI and theft by unlawful taking, among other offenses, after he stole a city-owned vehicle and crashed it into a Star Tran Bus on Wednesday afternoon.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says witnesses saw Jacob Jones get in an unoccupied public works vehicle left open at 10th and “N” and drove way. That vehicle then hit the bus at Capitol Beach Boulevard and West “P” Street a few minutes later. But bus driver kept Jones at the scene, until police showed up to find out what happened.
“LPD officers conducted a motor vehicle collision investigation and during that investigation, we determined that Jones was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” Bonkiewicz said.
Jones was arrested for DUI and theft by unlawful taking, among other offenses. No one was hurt.
Bonkiewicz says a city worker got out of the vehicle to do some city business at 10th and “N”, right before it was stolen.