Man Accused of Shooting BB Gun Toward Neighbor During Dispute
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 31)–A 54-year-old man is in jail, accused of shooting a BB gun and injuring a 48-year-old man during a dispute late Saturday night at an apartment building in the 300 block of North 44th Street.
Lincoln Police were called out earlier that evening about an argument between the same neighbors, but when they arrived at the same location around 11:15pm Saturday, a 50-year-old woman told officers their neighbor, later identified as Shaun Henry, had shot at their home with a BB gun. Police also found the woman’s 48-year-old boyfriend, who told investigators he was struck in the head by a BB and had a small laceration behind an ear, with what appeared to be a BB under his skin.
Officers reviewed security video, which showed Henry leaving his home with a handgun-style BB gun, then several shots were heard and Henry returned to his home. Henry was arrested for 2nd Degree Assault and cited for Discharge of a Weapon or Instrument when Unsafe to Do So, and Injure or Destroy Property of Another.