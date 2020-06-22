Man Accused of Shattering Windows To A Couple of Lincoln Businesses
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 22)–A 39-year-old man is accused of breaking out some windows to a couple of Lincoln businesses over the weekend that left about $6,000 damage.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says David Hefner was arrested and faces two counts of felony criminal mischief charges. Hefner was seen breaking windows by a passerby Sunday night near 27th and “O” and called for help. Officers found four window panes broken at Nebraska Ballet and Theater near 26th and “O” Street.
Spilker says officers later saw Hefner throwing rocks at six windows and breaking them at Eakes Office Solutions near 35th and “O.”
Hefner got near officers with his fists up and tried pushing them into traffic. Spilker says officers reported that Hefner was being violent and he was tased. Hefner was taken to the hospital to be checked out and later released to police, who put him in jail.