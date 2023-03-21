Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman While She Walked Near UNL’s City Campus

LINCOLN–(KOLN Mar. 21)–A 31-year-old man is due to appear in court April 21, after he allegedly grabbed the backside of a woman walking early last Wednesday (March 15) in the area of 17th and Vine.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, an arrest affidavit from University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police indicates the victim was approached by a man later identified as Donald Johnson, who allegedly grabbed the woman’s backside. She confronted him but Johnson apparently just laughed and continued to walk away. UNL PD says the incident was recorded on security cameras in the area.

After capturing his image, police took it to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and three different staff members positively identified Johnson as the suspect. He was arrested last Friday for third degree sexual assault.