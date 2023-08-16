Man Accused of Sex Crimes Will Have Case Go To Trial

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man accused of posing as a student at two LPS high schools last school year and charged with some sex crimes has pled not guilty.

Zachary Scheich waived his preliminary hearing earlier this month and pled not guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and two counts of child enticement with an electronic communication device. Now his case will go to trial in Lancaster County District Court.

Several people came forward about Scheich, who went by the name of Zak Hess while posing as a student, and an investigation was started in early June. Court documents say Scheich said he was 17-years-old and enrolled at Lincoln Northwest High School and later transferred to Lincoln Southeast High School. An arrest affidavit said Scheich had created an “elaborate backstory” for him to enroll as a student.

Court records say Scheich had sent sexually explicit photos to a 14-year-old student in February and March of 2023. He also sent sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl he apparently tried to meet for sex and encouraged her to send nude photos of her to him. LPD investigators say Scheich sent the girl money for her pictures.

Lincoln Public Schools district officials said Scheich used what they call “convincing fake documentation” to enroll in classes.

Scheich is set to be back in court on Sept. 6.