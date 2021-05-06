Man Accused of Setting Grass Fires At Pioneers Park
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–A man went to jail Wednesday for allegedly setting grass on fire at Pioneers Park.
According to Lincoln Police, a Parks and Recreation employee reported seeing 58-year-old Thomas Pulec setting fires. Police discovered Pulec started three fires, burning three large prairie grass areas, including four mature trees. Damage is estimated at $3,500.
It took Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with help from the Air Guard and Lincoln Parks and Rec, to extinguish the fires.