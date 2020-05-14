Man Accused of Hitting Officer When Refusing To Leave Convenience Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 14)–A 55-year-old Lincoln man is facing assault charges after police said he hit an officer and tried biting him while being handcuffed early Wednesday afternoon at the Casey’s near 9th and South.
Officer Erin Spilker said Thursday that an employee told investigators Robert Hahn refused to leave, when he was asked to do so. Hahn allegedly then went out to the parking lot asking money from customers and yelled in the face of the employee. When officers showed up, Hahn apparently was still yelling and refused to leave. As Hahn was being put in handcuffs, Officer Spilker said he pulled away from officers and was ready to hit one of them.
Investigators says Hahn continued to resist and hit an officer in the shoulder and arms several times, before he was taken down to the ground and handcuffed. He supposedly tried to bite the officer. That same officer had bruises and cuts on his hand.
Hahn was arrested for third-degree assault on an officer.