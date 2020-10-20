Man Accused of Firing Gun Toward Vehicle During Road Rage Incident
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–A 29-year-0ld man is in jail, accused of firing a gun toward another vehicle during a road rage incident on Monday afternoon in southeast Lincoln.
Police Officer Erin Spilker on Tuesday said police were first called around 1:30pm Monday to the area of Highway 2 and Old Cheney Road by one caller, while at the same time officers were called to 48th and Highway 2 by another person involved. Officers contacted Christian Garrett, who said he was driving westbound on Highway 2 east of Old Cheney when he was flipped off by another driver, later turning out to be a 53-year-old woman. Both reported separately they were cut off in traffic by one another.
As both vehicles arrived at an intersection on Highway 2 east of Old Cheney, Spilker says Garrett claimed the woman pointed a handgun at him. At that time, Garrett retrieved a handgun, pointed it at the woman’s vehicle, and shot at it one time. When the woman was contacted, officers found a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door of her car. The bullet hole was just inches away from where she was sitting.
Spilker says the woman denied having a gun and officers were unable to locate a gun. The victim indicated that she was talking on the phone at the time of the shooting. Officers recovered the handgun reportedly used from Garrett’s vehicle and he was arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.
This investigation is ongoing and LPD is asking anyone that was in the area of Old Cheney and Highway 2 who may have witnessed any portion of this incident to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.