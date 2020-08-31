Man Accused Of Child Sex Assault Following June Encounter In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–A 30-year-old man is accused of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted to do the same thing, following a June 17th encounter in Lincoln.
Lincoln Police found out that evening two 15-year-old girls had been trafficked for sex and through an investigation, officers listened to phone messages between Luis Alvarez and the teens. Investigators say Alvarez apparently walked up to one of the teens and reached an agreement with a male associate to have sex with her for money.
On another date, Alvarez allegedly made the same agreement with the other 15-year-old, but never had sex with her. The teen told police she got scared during the interaction and got out of Alvarez’s vehicle to get away.
On Saturday, Alvarez met with police at LPD headquarters and officers were able to corroborate details from victim’s statements and Alvarez was arrested.