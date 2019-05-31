Man Accused of Bringing Glass Pipe, Baggie Of Meth Into Federal Building

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 31)–A 39-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on drug charges after he tried to bring meth into the Federal Building on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Eveland was stopped at the front door after security saw a suspicious bulge in his sock. They found out it was a glass pipe. Security then saw Eveland drop a small ziplock bag into the trash can, which had half-a-gram of meth.

Eveland was taken into jail and arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

YOU MAY ALSO READ: Former Tabitha employee accused of misusing company credit card.