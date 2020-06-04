Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman At Home Near Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 4)–Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a 32-year-old woman at a home in the 1200 block of “E” Street late Tuesday night.
Officers showed up and found the woman unresponsive with serious facial injuries, after it appeared she was kicked and punched by Majok Riak. Witnesses reported they feared for their lives if they interfered, so they ran off and came back to find the victim and called 911.
After Police showed up, Riak came back home, where he fought with officers before he was put into a police cruiser. Riak was arrested for first-degree assault and resisting arrest.
The woman remains in the hospital.