Man Accused Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend and LPD Officer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–A man was arrested Saturday morning for trying to grab a knife from a table while talking to Lincoln Police, then punching an officer in the head.
It happened at a home near 14th and Superior, where a 14-year-old told police 21-year-old Garrison Menifee had threatened people inside a home with a knife. As officers talked to him, Menifee wouldn’t comply with them and tried to grab a knife from a table. While the officers were trying to stop Menifee from grabbing the knife, investigators said he punched one of the officers in the head.
Officers used a taser to take Menifee into custody. Menifee apparently had assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Officers saw bruising and scratches on the woman, consistent with what she told them.
Menifee was arrested for 3rd-degree domestic assault and assault on an officer.