Mammoth WVH to perform at Jon Bon Jovi’s MusiCares Person of the Year gala

Mammoth WVH will be performing during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which will be honoring Jon Bon Jovi.

The Wolfgang Van Halen-led band joins a lineup that already includes Måneskin‘s Damiano David, Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge and Bon Jovi. Ex-Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar has also been added to the bill, while Lenny Kravitz will present an award.

The 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala takes place February 2 in Los Angeles. The Grammys take place two days later on February 4.

The annual event benefits MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, which supports “the music community in times of need, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventive clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.”

