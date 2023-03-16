Mammoth WVH signs new record deal ahead of upcoming sophomore album

Wolfgang Van Halen has signed a new record deal ahead of his solo band Mammoth WVH‘s upcoming sophomore album.

According to Billboard, the record will be released on BMG this summer. The debut, self-titled Mammoth album was released in 2021 on EX1 Records.

“The Mammoth team and I are so excited to now be a part of the BMG family,” Wolf says. “The entire team have welcomed us with open arms and have been nothing short of wonderful. I couldn’t ask for better partners for the future of Mammoth.”

Wolf first launched Mammoth WVH in November 2020 with “Distance,” a tribute song to his late father, Eddie Van Halen, who’d died a month earlier. “Distance” appears on the debut Mammoth album along with the follow-up single “Don’t Back Down,” both of which hit #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

In an interview with Total Guitar published last week, Wolf shared that he’s “almost finished” with the second Mammoth album.

