Mammoth WVH shares new ﻿’Mammoth II﻿’ song, “Like a Pastime”

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared a new Mammoth WVH song called “Like a Pastime.”

The track will appear on the upcoming Mammoth album Mammoth II and follows the lead single “Another Celebration at the End of the World.”

“It centers around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top,” Wolf says of “Like a Pastime.” “I was teaching my fiancé what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It’s certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album.”

You can listen to “Like a Pastime” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Mammoth II, the sophomore follow-up to 2021’s self-titled Mammoth debut, arrives August 4.

Wolfgang is bringing Mammoth on tour throughout 2023, including dates with Metallica, Alter Bridge, and Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.