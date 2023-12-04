Mammoth WVH schedules 2024 tour dates

Mammoth WVH has announced a 2024 U.S. headlining tour.

The Wolfgang Van Halen-led outfit will hit the road starting February 21 in St. Louis. The trek, which will support the new Mammoth album, Mammoth II, concludes May 17 in Louisville, Kentucky. Nita Strauss will also be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MammothWVH.com.

Mammoth II, the sophomore follow-up to 2021’s self-titled Mammoth debut, was released in August. It includes the lead single, “Another Celebration at the End of the World.”

Along with the headlining dates, Mammoth’s 2024 schedule includes opening gigs for Foo Fighters, Metallica and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.