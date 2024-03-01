Mammoth WVH postpones trio of upcoming shows

Mammoth WVH has postponed a trio of upcoming concerts.

The shows were set to take place March 8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 9 in Charles Town, West Virginia, and March 10 in Albany, New York. They’ve now been moved to July, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

No reason for the postponement was given other than “unforeseen circumstances.” However, it is perhaps notable that the Oscars take place on March 10, and it was recently announced that Ryan Gosling will be singing his Barbie song “I’m Just Ken” during the ceremony. You may recall that Mammoth frontman Wolfgang Van Halen plays guitar on “I’m Just Ken,” as does Slash.

Of course, whether or not Mammoth moved around their schedule so that Wolf could perform on the Oscars is currently just speculation. Slash, meanwhile, is about to launch a tour of Asia with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, but he does have a gap in his schedule between a March 9 show in South Korea and a March 12 performance in the Philippines.

Mammoth has been on tour supporting their latest album, 2023’s Mammoth II.

