Mammoth WVH announces ﻿’Mammoth II’ ﻿album; listen to single “Another Celebration at the End of the World”

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a new album with his Mammoth WVH project.

The record is titled Mammoth II and arrives August 4. You can listen to lead single “Another Celebration at the End of the World” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Mammoth II is the sophomore follow-up to the 2021 self-titled Mammoth WVH debut, which spawned the singles “Distance” — a tribute to Wolf’s late father, Eddie Van Halen — and “Don’t Back Down.” Both songs hit #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

You can catch Mammoth WVH live on their current tour with Alter Bridge and at select dates on Metallica‘s upcoming world tour.

In addition to prepping new music, Wolf has been taking trolls to task on Twitter, including one who commented, “If a person wants to make a name for themselves they wouldn’t take advantage of their famous father’s last name & band name.”

“Van Halen is literally my f****** name you grape,” Wolf replied.

Here’s the Mammoth II track list:

“Right?”

“Like a Pastime”

“Another Celebration at the End of the World”

“Miles Above Me”

“Take a Bow”

“Optimist”

“I’m Alright”

“Erase Me”

“Waiting”

“Better Than You”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

