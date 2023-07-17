Mammoth WVH announces fall headlining tour

Wolfgang Van Halen‘s Mammoth WVH has announced a fall U.S. headlining tour.

The outing, which supports the upcoming album Mammoth II, begins November 4 in Milwaukee and wraps up December 9 in Los Angeles. Nita Strauss will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MammothWVH.com.

Mammoth II, the sophomore follow-up to the band’s 2021 self-titled debut, arrives August 4. It includes the single “Another Celebration at the End of the World.”

Along with the headlining shows, Mammoth’s upcoming schedule includes dates with Metallica and Alter Bridge.

